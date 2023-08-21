HUR talks challenges of ousting Putin, cites effectiveness of Russian security apparatus

Western special services cannot eliminate Vladimir Putin because the Russian Federation remains a state with an extensive network of special services and security structures, and they work "more efficiently" than the Russian army, stated the representative of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense Andriy Yusov in an interview with Ukrainian News media.

"Russia remains a large country with an extensive network of special services and various security structures. The special services of the Russian Federation work more efficiently than the Russian army. The dictatorship spares no money for its own security," he said.

According to Yusov, one can talk about such a liquidation theoretically, but from a practical point of view it is a "difficult task".

He noted that HUR knows of such attempts, but will not talk about it.

When asked whether Putin has much time left to live, Yusov replied that "few people are interested" in the dictator's physical existence, and strategically, his regime is "doomed, just like the current form of existence of the Russian Federation."

"Yes, there is information about his serious illnesses and his doubles, which are used. Of course, all this must be taken into account. But Ukraine is very interested in the original Putin, if he is still alive, to be on the dock during the international tribunal," he said.

Regarding doubts about Putin's physical existence, Yusov replied that in the case of active use of doppelgänger technology, it "can be played actively and in many ways."

However, it is necessary to "be certain and double-check", he noted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said that Western countries do not plan to change the regime of dictator Putin.

According to spy chief Kyrylo Budanov, Russia already knows about Ukrainian sources in the circle of the Russian dictator Putin and conducts checks that do not lead to correct results.

The deputy head of the HUR explained that the Minister of Defense of the Russian Federation Sergei Shoigu would hardly be able to hold the highest position in Russia, although he may have high ambitions.

