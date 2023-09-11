Intelligence shows footage of special forces operation to retake Black Sea oil platforms

Ukraine's Defense Intelligence calls the return of control over the "Boyko towers" in the Black Sea another step for the liberation of the temporarily occupied Crimea, Andriy Yusov, representative of the agency, reported in a comment to LIGA.net.

According to him, the entire set of available tools, including satellite data, was used in the operation.



"We will not comment on the permanent presence, so as not to facilitate the work of the Russian special services. Restoring control is the effective use of these facilities to help the Defense Forces," Yusov said.



He noted that the Russians used the towers as observation posts and placed electronic warfare equipment there.



"If we analyze the events in Crimea over the past few months, we see active measures. This is another step for the liberation of Crimea and the return of control over the waters of the Black Sea," said the intelligence officer.



The representative of the HUR emphasized that Russia lost some of the opportunities to observe and defeat Ukrainian forces, and the Defense Forces gained these opportunities.

Self-elevating drilling platforms "Petro Hodovanets" and "Nezalezhnist" ("Ukraina") are called "Boyko towers", which were purchased during the presidency of Viktor Yanukovych, when the Ministry of Energy was headed by the current member of the Verkhovna Rada, Yuriy Boyko. As of the beginning of 2014, they were located at the Odesa gas field, but later they were moved closer to the coast of Crimea. The Tavrida platform was sent to their place.

On August 22, 2023, the head of Ukrainian military intelligence, Kyrylo Budanov, announced that "soon" the Ukrainian people would "see" the invaders being destroyed on the territory of Crimea.

On the morning of August 23, the Russian S-400 "Triumf" long- and medium-range anti-aircraft missile system was destroyed in the temporarily occupied Crimea.

According to the British ambassador in Kyiv, Melinda Simmons, the temporarily occupied Crimea allegedly lost its "special status" (in the perception of the West) after the beginning of the full-scale war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

On August 24, 2023, HUR scouts and Navy soldiers raised the flag of Ukraine in Crimea, which has been occupied by the Russians since the beginning of 2014.

