Russia attacks Kharkiv with missiles, disrupting power supply

Russia on Wednesday attacked Kharkiv, a large city in eastern Ukraine, with missiles, local authorities said.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, said an explosion was heard in the city shortly before noon, followed by an air alert in the Kharkiv region and a number of other regions.

Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov added there were "some problems" with the power supply, but services were already working to reconnect the households.

No casualties were immediately reported in the wake of the strike.

The Ukrainian Air Force Command had warned about the threat of a ballistic missile attack.

Since the air raid alert was not sounded before the explosion, it is likely the missiles had been launched from the neighbouring Belgorod region of Russia.

