Netanyahu and Zelenskyy held cordial talks, but no new deals expected

The meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in New York on Tuesday was "friendly", Israel's ambassador to Ukraine, Michael Brodsky, reported with reference to the office of the Israeli Prime Minister.

Netanyahu reiterated Israel's promises since the beginning of the full-scale war that the country would help Ukraine in humanitarian matters, including humanitarian demining.

At the same time, no new agreements have been announced.

Before the meeting, Netanyahu asked his subordinates to bring out a map of the world, but it turned out to be an old one – with the Soviet Union and without Ukraine.



On September 5, it was reported that Israel will join the format of the Crimean platform in the fall – for now at the parliamentary level.

On September 6, a LIGA.net source reported that Zelenskyy and Netanyahu plan to discuss the problems that have accumulated in relations between the countries.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.