European Parliament President Metsola, German Development Minister Schulze arrive in Kyiv – photo

The visit takes place on May 9, celebrated as Europe Day in the European Union

Ruslan Stefanchuk and Roberta Metsola (Photo: press service of the parliament)

The President of the European Parliament, Roberta Metsola, visited Kyiv on the occasion of Europe Day on May 9, announced the Verkhovna Rada speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk.

"The European Parliament is undoubtedly at the forefront of supporting Ukraine. It was the first institution in the EU to advocate for Ukraine's candidate status for accession to the EU," he wrote on X.

Metsola herself later published a video from the Kyiv railway station, where Stefanchuk meets her.

"Back to the land of the brave. In Kyiv on Europe Day," the European official said.

German Development Minister Svenja Schulze also arrived in the Ukrainian capital, as reported by the country's federal government on X.

According to the German publication Tagesschau, her visit is taking place as part of the preparations for the Ukraine Recovery Conference, which is expected to gather about 1,500 participants in Berlin, including heads of state and government. The conference is scheduled for June 11-12.

Journalists note that Schulze's talks in Kyiv will focus, in particular, on the expansion of the Ukrainian electricity grid with the help of Germany and the training of skilled workers.

Metsola previously came to Kyiv on March 3, 2023, where she met with Stefanchuk.