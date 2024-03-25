Explosions heard in Kyiv as Russia attacks with ballistic missiles: debris damages building

The military warned of the threat of a ballistic missile strike from the south

Kyiv (Photo: EPA/OLEG PETRAYSUK)

Explosions rang out in Kyiv on the morning of March 25 as the Russian military attacked the city with missiles, reported a LIGA.net correspondent in the Ukrainian capital.

The city's military administration reported on the work of air defenses.

Serhiy Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, urged residents to stay in shelters.

Around 10:30 a.m., several loud explosions were heard in the city.

The Air Force Command wrote about the threat of using ballistic weapons from the south and the flight of missiles towards the capital.

According to the preliminary information of the head of the military administration, as a result of the missile attack on Kyiv, falling debris was recorded in the Pecherskyi district, and a residential building was damaged.

"The emergency services are traveling to the scene of the accident. The data is being verified," he said.

The mayor of the capital, Vitaliy Klitschko, reported on the calls of emergency services to the Pecherskyi, Solomyanskyi, and Dniprovskyi districts of the capital.

Also, according to the the authorities, in the Holosiyivskyi district of the city, in a forest strip, fragments of a missile were found. There is no information about the victims and the destruction.

In the Pecherskyi district of Kyiv, a non-residential three-story building has been destroyed as a result of falling missile debris. So far, one victim has been found, who was treated on the spot.

On the morning of March 22, Russian forces launched a massive attack on various regions of Ukraine. As a result of the attack on the energy infrastructure, emergency power outages began in the Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Odesa, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

On March 24, the mayor of Kharkiv, Ihor Terekhov, said that currently around 40% of buildings in the city have electricity, but it is impossible to say when the supply will be fully restored: the situation is "very difficult" due to the ongoing Russian attacks.

A schedule of hourly blackouts is being introduced in Kharkiv and the oblast. There will be no electricity in the city for six hours a day, in the region – for two.