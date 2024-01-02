Kyiv shakes under assault: this time, Kh-101 cruise missiles soar

Kyiv (Photo: EPA)

After 09:00, explosions echoed in Kyiv as the Russian aerial assault persisted, as reported by a correspondent from LIGA.net in the city.

The military administration of the capital confirmed the deployment of air defense forces.



Citizens are urged to take shelter until the all-clear is given.



Before the explosions, the Air Force Command had communicated the movements of cruise missiles, specifically Kh-101/Kh-555, towards Kyiv.



Yuriy Ignat, the Air Force Command spokesman, announced on national television that the capital was the main target of the enemy's attack on the morning of January 2.



Since morning Kyiv has been rocked by explosions as the enemy targeted the capital with "Kinzhal" missiles, leading to disruptions in power and water supply.

