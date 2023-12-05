Ukrainian aid in jeopardy as US border dispute derails must-pass funding bill in Congress

Negotiations in the US Congress have reached an impasse due to disagreements between Democrats and Republicans over the issue of American border

Mike Johnson (Photo: EPA/WILL OLIVER)

The Democratic and Republican parties have failed in negotiations on the security of the American border, which threatens the approval of new aid to Ukraine, reported the NBC News channel with reference to legislative aides familiar with the matter.

Republicans promise not to vote on a new aid package for Ukraine unless Democrats agree to strengthen US immigration laws.

NBC writes that bipartisan talks on border policy have reached an impasse on December 1 due to deep disagreements between lawmakers.

One Democratic aide said that his political force is supposedly ready to compromise on the border issue, but that Republicans are insisting on "extreme policies."

The positions of the White House were also criticized by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, who accused US President Joe Biden of ignoring the "concerns" of the Republicans.

"The Biden Administration has failed to substantively address any of my conference’s legitimate concerns about the lack of a clear strategy in Ukraine, a path to resolving the conflict, or a plan for adequately ensuring accountability for aid provided by American taxpayers. Meanwhile, the Administration is continually ignoring the catastrophe at our own border. House Republicans have resolved that any national security supplemental package must begin with our own border," Johnson said.

Earlier, White House budget director Shalanda Young said that the money to help Ukraine will run out by the end of 2023 if the US Congress does not pass a new package.

On October 20, 2023, US President Joe Biden called on Congress not to stop the supply of weapons to Ukraine. The White House has sent a request to Congress to allocate $106 billion in emergency funding to help Ukraine, Israel and strengthen US border security. In particular, $61.4 billion of them are intended for Ukraine.

According to an Ipsos poll conducted in mid-November, 41% of Americans support providing arms to Ukraine, and this is 10% more than support for providing arms to Israel.