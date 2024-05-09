Kosovo vows continued backing for Ukraine's defense despite lack of Kyiv's diplomatic recognition

Officially, Ukraine still does not recognize the independence of Kosovo, considering its territory to be part of Serbia. This will not affect its aid

Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz (Photo: EPA)

Kosovo is convinced that Russia must lose the war so that the conflict does not spread further in Europe. The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Deputy Prime Minister of Kosovo Donika Gërvalla-Schwarz also declared her "unconditional" support for Ukraine, even though Kyiv did not recognize Kosovo's independence, she said in an interview with the Associated Press.

"Ukraine hasn’t recognized the Republic of Kosovo as a state, but we really believe that we know exactly what Ukraine is going through. And we know that there is only one solution, not only for Ukraine, but for Europe. It can only be Russia to lose the war and Ukraine to win this war. Otherwise, Europe should prepare for other conflicts on our continent," she said.

The country's top diplomat noted that Kosovo is a small state with "very modest possibilities to help", but the country still tried to be very helpful to Ukraine and did not hesitate to show "unconditional support and sympathy".

On March 19, 2024, the minister of defense of Kosovo announced the second package of military aid to Ukraine during a meeting in the "Ramstein" format.

On May 7, the minister of defense of Kosovo announced another package of military aid for Ukraine – with mortar shells, trucks and armored vehicles.