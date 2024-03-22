Kremlin official threatens to nuke Paris, Macron reacts

"I am surprised by such nervousness and lack of restraint among Russian officials," said the French President

Emmanuel Macron (Photo: ERA/Ali Haider)

The Vice-Speaker of the illegitimate Russian State Duma, Pyotr Tolstoy, threatened to send a nuclear bomb to Paris during an interview with the French media group BFMTV, and French President Emmanuel Macron responded by expressing surprise at such "nervousness and lack of restraint among Russian officials."

Tolstoy stated that in the Kremlin, "they are calculating" how long it would take for a nuclear missile to reach Paris. According to him, "about two minutes."

Moreover, in light of Macron's statements about the possibility of sending troops to Ukraine, the Russian official threatened to "kill all French soldiers in Ukraine."

When asked to comment on these statements, the French leader said, "I think their outrage is enough not to comment on them."

"I am surprised by such nervousness and lack of restraint among Russian officials," Macron said.

