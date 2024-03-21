French Ambassador: Some countries are interested in sending troops to Ukraine. Discussions ongoing

Gaël Veyssière stated that Paris is ready to do everything to support Ukraine

Gaël Veyssière (Screenshot)

There are countries interested in French President Emmanuel Macron's proposal to send troops to Ukraine, French Ambassador to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière stated at the Kyiv Security Forum.

For France, Russia is not an enemy, but an opponent, and it does not intend to attack it, he said.

"But we are already ready to do everything necessary to support Ukraine. That's what we're trying to do. This is not something agreed upon with our friends and partners. This is what we think, but some countries are interested in these ideas. It is being discussed," said Veyssière.

Paris believes that "today there should be no red lines and we should not refrain from anything, even if there is a need for the presence of troops in Ukraine."

"This is a compelling signal that we are increasing our support for Ukraine. We will not restrain ourselves with any boundaries," the diplomat said.

