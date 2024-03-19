The Russians did not provide any additional evidence of France's preparation to send troops to Ukraine, other than Naryshkin's words

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and head of the SVR Sergey Naryshkin (Photo: EPA)

The French Ministry of Defense has denied the statement by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation, Sergey Naryshkin, that the country is preparing to send 2000 of its soldiers to Ukraine.

The information released by Naryshkin is "a further example of the systematic use of mass disinformation by Russia," according to the French Ministry of Defense.

The department called for "utmost vigilance" to prevent the use of such campaigns as a tool.

Previously, Naryshkin told TASS propagandists that Russia had information about France's preparation of a military contingent for dispatch to Ukraine.

He claimed that the initial number of French soldiers for this purpose would be about 2,000.

The invaders did not provide any additional evidence, other than Naryshkin's words.

