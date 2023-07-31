Russia hits residential building in Kryvyi Rih, at least one dead

updated

Russia fired two missiles on the city of Kryvyi Rih, in the Dnipro region in eastern Ukraine, on Monday morning, leaving at least one person dead and a dozen injured, the Ukrainian interior ministry said.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show a multi-storey residential building with several floors destroyed.

Ukrainian interior minister Ihor Klymenko later confirmed that Russia had fired two missiles.

A four-storey educational institution was hit, supposedly leaving some people trapped under the rubble.

The other missile, Mr Klymenko confirmed, destroyed six floors of a residential building, with at least one person dead and ten wounded.

Emergency services were reported to be heading to the scene.

Explosions were heard in Kryvyi Rih as the Air Force warned of the threat of ballistic missile attack in the Dnipro and neighbouring Kropyvnytskyi regions.

Since last September, Russia has been regularly firing missiles at Ukrainian cities, mostly

targeting energy and civilian infrastructure.

More recently, the Odesa region in southern Ukraine, key to exporting Ukrainian grain through the Black Sea, has been under attack following Russia’s pulling out of the grain deal.

