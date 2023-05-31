New president elected in Latvia

Edgars Rinkēvičs, former Minister of Foreign Affairs, has been elected as the new president of Latvia by the country's parliament. The announcement was made by the diplomat himself on Twitter.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

"I am honoured and humbled to be elected as President of the Republic of Latvia, I will do my best to serve the people of Latvia well," said Rinkēvičs.

He is set to assume the responsibilities of the head of state on July 8, officially commencing his tenure.

As the Delfi publication writes, in an open vote, 52 MPs endorsed Rinkēvičs, 35 opposed. 25 votes were cast for Uldis Pīlēns, his competitor from the United List party.

According to the Constitution of Latvia, the president is elected by a majority of at least 51 votes.

On January 10, 2023, Rinkēvičs stated that the complete defeat of Russia in the war against Ukraine is in the interests of Latvia.

Previously, Rinkēvičs said that Russia has the resources for a long war, and the West "should not relax".

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.