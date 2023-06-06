Mejlis says water problems have already appeared in Crimea after Kakhovka HPP explosion

After Russia blew up the Kakhovka dam, occupied Crimea is experiencing water disruptions, Crimean Tatar resource center head and Mejlis member Eskender Bariev said during the national telethon. He notes that while water is still being supplied to major Crimean cities according to schedule, the water has taken on a dirty color.

"Now they are providing information that water supply in big cities has started to be provided according to the schedule. Dirty water has appeared there too," he stated.

Regarding the general situation with water in Crimea, Bariev recalled that from 2014 to 2022, water was not supplied to the peninsula through the North Crimean Canal. Now, Bariev says, according to experts' calculations, after the destruction of the Kakhovska Dam, water will not be supplied to Crimea through the North Crimean Canal. In addition, the member of the Mejlis noted that a drought is predicted on the peninsula in 2025.

Bariev also assumed possible outbreaks of infectious diseases not only in the southern regions of Ukraine, but also in the Crimea due to the fact that following the destruction of the dam, dirty water is flowing through the North Crimean Canal.

In the early hours of Tuesday, the Russian occupiers blew up the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant, and an evacuation was duly announced.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy convened an emergency meeting of the National Security and Defense Council.

The state enterprise Ukrhydroenergo stated that the Kakhovka HPP was completely destroyed after the explosion and cannot be restored.

More than 150 tons of engine oil have already entered the Dnipro River.

