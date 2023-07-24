Defense Ministry cable heist in Moscow hits over 1 kilometer of wiring – Russian media

Someone cut and stole more than a kilometer of the cable of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, the Russian Telegram news channel BAZA reported.

The absence of the cable was noticed by an employee of the law enforcement agency of the aggressor state together with a representative of Voentelecom when, due to a failure, they decided to check the telecommunications facility in the administrative district in the east of Moscow, writes BAZA.

It turned out that more than a kilometer of cable was missing on site, the price of which can reach 5,000 rubles ($55) per meter. Thus, the material damage can be estimated at more than 5 million rubles ($55,000).

The police are still conducting an investigation, BAZA adds.

On Monday morning, the Russian authorities and mass media reported a drone attack on Moscow. Videos and photos with the consequences of the attack appeared online.

LIGA.net sources in the special services reported, that the drone raid on Moscow is an operation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense.

