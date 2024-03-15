Russian missiles rain down on Odesa, leaving at least 14 dead and 46 injured in overnight assault

Rescuers arrived at the site of strike, after which the Russian forces hit again with a missile

Consequences of the attack on Odesa (Photo: SES)

14 people were killed and more than 46 people were injured in Odesa as a result of a missile attack by the Russian army in the morning of March 15, reported the Office of the Prosecutor General and regional governor Oleh Kiper.

The State Service for Emergency Situations stated that rescuers immediately arrived at the scene of the impact and began extinguishing the fire, removing debris and searching for victims.

During the work, the Russians launched a second missile strike.

Among the employees of the State Emergency Service, five people were injured, one rescuer died.

All victims receive the necessary assistance.

10 private houses, a service station, a low-pressure gas pipeline and two fire trucks were damaged.

Work is ongoing to extinguish the fire on a gas pipeline and a private house with a total area of about 120 square meters.

Overnight, the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv from the north, and air defense destroyed about 15 Shahed drones on the outskirts of the city.

Also last night, explosions rang out in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, where air defense forces destroyed two UAVs. There were no casualties and no damage.

Overnight, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 27 Shahed attack UAVs launched by the Russian army. The enemy also fired S-300/S-400 anti-aircraft guided missiles and the Kh-59 missile.