UN calls on Russia, Ukraine to urgently de-escalate amid latest deadly attacks

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk declared an "alarming escalation of hostilities" in Russia's war against Ukraine

Volker Türk (Photo: EPA/SALVATORE DI NOLFI)

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, called on Russia and Ukraine to take "immediate steps to de-escalate" the war in a statement published by the press service of the agency.

The official pointed out an "alarming escalation of hostilities" in Ukraine and Russia.

"Dozens of civilians killed in Ukraine and Russia. International humanitarian law prohibits indiscriminate attacks and attacks against civilian objects," said Türk.

He called for "immediate steps to de-escalate, ensure protection of civilians and respect international law."

On Tuesday, Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi announced that all 10 X-47M2 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles used by Russia were shot down by the Patriot air defense system.

On Tuesday morning, the Russian forces massively hit Kharkiv with missiles. The mayor reported several attacks in the city center in residential areas, and there were victims.

The police clarified that Russia hit Kharkiv with an Iskander-M ballistic missile.

Explosions also rang out in Kyiv as Russia attacked the capital with Kinzhal missiles.