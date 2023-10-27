Over 70 nations to participate in Ukraine peace plant talks in Malta – Zelenskyy's office

Representatives of 70 countries will participate in the negotiations on Ukraine's peace vision, which will be held this weekend in Malta. At the previous meeting in a similar format in Jeddah, there were representatives of 43 states, Ihor Zhovkva, adviser to the head of the President's Office, said in an interview with Reuters.

National security advisers and representatives of foreign ministries from 70 countries would come to Malta to discuss President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's 10-point peace settlement plan (peace formula) as a basis for negotiations to end the war.

Representatives of the aggressor state were not invited to the negotiations.

Zhovkva also rejected the suggestion that "cracks are appearing" in the support from Kyiv's allies.

The adviser recalled that in August, 43 representatives of the countries attended the previous round of negotiations held in Jeddah.

"You can clearly see this is a growing number of countries compared to Jeddah and it's very important it will be representatives of countries of all the continents," he said.

Zhovkva refused to name the countries that will take part in the talks, saying that it would give Moscow the opportunity to "lobby them not to come." When asked whether Beijing would send its emissary, he replied that Ukraine "is working with many countries, including China."

Zhovkva confirmed that Kyiv, as before, intends to convene the Global Peace Summit this year.

"I cannot predict the discussion, but one of the most possible and desirable outcomes (of the Malta talks) will be to define the place and date of a peace formula summit at the level of heads of state and government," he said.

REFERENCE. Zelenskyy's peace formula was presented at the G20 summit in November 2022. It includes 10 points: radiation and nuclear safety; food security; energy security; release of prisoners and deportees; restoration of territorial integrity of Ukraine; withdrawal of Russian troops and cessation of hostilities; restoration of justice; environmental safety; preventing escalation of war and repetition of aggression; confirmation of the end of the war.

On August 5-6, 2023, a summit was held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, where representatives of approximately 40 countries worked to develop key principles on how to end the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba believes that the meeting in Jeddah was a "breakthrough" for Ukraine.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.