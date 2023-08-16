Lawyer Mykola Tararin enters Rada to replace Kholodov from Servant of the People

The Central Election Commission recognized Mykola Tararin (Servant of the People) as an elected member of parliament, reported the CEC website.

As noted, the Commission received the resolution of the Verkhovna Rada dated August 9, 2023, which prematurely terminated the mandate of MP Andriy Kholodov (SOTP), in connection with his personal appeal on the resignation of his parliamentary mandate.

The CEC considered the specified resolution and recognized Mykola Tararin, the next candidate included in the election list of the Servant of the People party under No. 147, as an elected Ukrainian MP.

REFERENCE. Mykola Tararin is a lawyer. He was 147th in the list of Servant of the People in 2019. He worked at the Gelon law firm, the founder of which is Serhiy Ionushas - number 38 on SOTP's list. The Gelon firm represented the interests of the Kvartal 95 production studio. Ionushas is the head of the parliamentary committee on law enforcement activities.

On July 31, Kholodov resigned of his parliamentary credentials. Before that, the journalists of the "Skhemy" project found the official in Cyprus.

On August 9, the Rada terminated the mandate of MP Kholodov.

On July 25, 2023, Slidstvo.info journalists published an investigation, according to which MP Yuriy Aristov was seen in a 5-star hotel in the Maldives in mid-July. Two days later, the Rada deprived him of his mandate, and the SBU charged him.

