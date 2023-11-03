Car of CEO of Russian plant that produces warheads for missiles torched – photo

In the Russian city of Nizhny Novgorod, the car of the general director of a plant that manufactures warheads for missiles was set ablaze, reported the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

Detectives say that overnight on November 3, a Volvo XC90 car with the number Н622НН 152 was burned, which belonged to Igor Kuznetsov, the general director of the GosNIImash joint-stock company.

This enterprise is a leader in the field of development and production of warheads for the missiles with which the Russians attack Ukraine.

Ukraine's military intelligence claims that representatives of the "resistance movement" are behind the incident.

"Everyone involved in war crimes, murders of Ukrainians and destruction of infrastructure will never be able to feel safe anywhere," the message reads.

