Former Opposition Platform MP Kyva left Ukraine shortly before the start of Russia's full-scale invasion

Ilya Kiva (Photo: OPZZ press service)

Illya Kyva, a former member of the Verkhovna Rada and a Russian collaborator, was found dead in Russia following a special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), a law enforcement official told LIGA.net.

LIGA.net 's source noted that Kyva was liquidated with small arms.

The Russian propaganda Telegram channel Baza claims that Kyva's corpse was allegedly found lying on his stomach in the snow in the village of Suponevo near Moscow, on the premises of the Velich Country Club hotel. Kyva allegedly had a visible puncture wound in the temple area and a lump on the head.

The body was reportedly discovered around 3:00 p.m. by a hotel employee.

"Kyva was lying on his stomach with his face in the snow, and there was a large pool of blood around him," the Russians said in the report.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, also confirmed on national television the liquidation of Kyva in Russia.

On March 6, 2022, the Prosecutor General's Office reported that Kyva was charged with treason.

On April 20, law enforcement officers received a court sanction for a pre-trial investigation against Kyva, who fled to Russia, and from there publicly supported the war against Ukraine. This decision opened the possibility of a trial against him in absentia.

In July 2023, Kyva was charged with calling for an aggressive war and the overthrow of the Ukrainian government.

On November 13, 2023, Kyva was sentenced in absentia by a Ukrainian court to 14 years in prison.