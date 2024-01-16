Russia claims Czech officers killed in Odesa strike. Czech Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Fabrication

Czech diplomats debunked Russian fake news alleging the death of their country's officers during the Russian strike on Odesa

Odesa

Russian propagandists are spreading false reports about the alleged death of Czech officers in the Odesa strike. The Czech Foreign Ministry stated that Russian claims about the death of Czech officers in Odesa are lies.

"The bell has tolled, but Russian tales have no end. New scripts emerge daily, attempting to divide our society. Let's not believe Russian tales," the ministry emphasized.

On the evening and night of January 1, Russian invaders attacked Odesa with Shahed kamikaze drones, resulting in one casualty and several injuries. The unmanned aerial vehicles targeted residential buildings, causing direct hits and shrapnel damage, leading to fires in Odesa.

