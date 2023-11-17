4,337 Ukrainian military, civilian prisoners in Russian captivity – government estimate

There are currently 4,337 Ukrainian service members and civilians in Russian captivity, reported the press service of the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories.

The commission of the department established that 4,337 Ukrainians were taken into Russian captivity — 3,574 military personnel and 763 civilians.

Based on the results of research, data on prisoners are entered into a unified state register.

The Ministry declares that it pays one-time and annual financial assistance.

Since the beginning of 2023, 422 million hryvnias ($11.7 million) has been paid to those released from captivity, as well as to relatives of prisoners of war, civilian hostages and political prisoners.

According to Ukraine's Defense Intelligence, after the operation to fly the Russian Mi-8 helicopter to Ukraine, the number of Russians willing to surrender as part of the "I want to live" project increased by 70%.

On October 17, "I want to live" reported that more than 1,000 operations for the voluntary surrender of Russian soldiers are already at the stage of completion.

The military intelligence reported cases of repeated capture of Russians after the exchange.

