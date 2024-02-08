Senate agrees to consider aid for Ukraine separately from US border issue

Previously, the US Senate failed to pass a bill that combined aid for Ukraine with enhanced border control measures on the US southern border

The US Senate (Photo - ERA)

The US Senate preliminarily supported a bill that provides aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan – without immigration reform and border security. The session is being broadcast on the official Senate website.

At the time of this news publication, voting is not yet completed, but the necessary number of votes (60) has already been reached. So far, 67 lawmakers have voted in favor, and 32 against.

This bill proposes allocating over $95 billion. Now, the Senate must vote on it again, requiring a minimum of 60 votes.

On the evening of February 7, the US Senate failed a procedural vote on a bill that included aid for Israel, Ukraine, and strengthened measures for control on the southern border of the United States. The package proposed allocating $118 billion, including $60 billion for Ukraine, as well as immigration reform demanded by Republicans.

