U.S. reacted to shelling of Kherson: Russia’s barbaric attacks continue in Ukraine

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink reacted to the Russian shelling of the railway station in Kherson

Consequences of the shelling of the station in Kherson (Photo: screenshot from the video)

U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink condemned the Russian shelling of the Kherson railway station on December 26, which resulted in the death of a police officer, two civilians being wounded, two law enforcement officers, and several employees of Ukrzaliznytsia as of the evening.

She noted that this shelling is another reminder that "at a time when most people are at home celebrating the holidays with their families, Russia's barbaric attacks in Ukraine continue."

Last night, Russians brutally shelled the Kherson railway station as over 100 civilians were trying to evacuate after enduring hours of attacks," said Brink.

In the evening of December 26, the occupiers attacked the railway station in the city, an evacuation train was hit.

It was also reported that after the attack, the passengers of the Kherson train got to Mykolaiv by bus.

In addition, on the same day, the Russian army shelled Kherson for more than two hours, using various types of weapons. The Kherson Regional Military Administration called on the local population not to go outside. The occupants also shelled the region's settlements, killing one person and injuring at least seven.