As Russia blows up Nova Kakhovka dam, UN praises Russian language on Twitter

The United Nations on Tuesday posted a congratulation on ‘Russian Language Day’ on Twitter as Moscow staged a collapse of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station in southern Ukraine.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

In a post, the UN’s official Twitter account called for subscribing to the Russian-language account "for updates on the UN’s work in Russian".

The Russian-language UN post calls for "peace and prosperity in the world" and "protection of the planet".

Below the UN’s post, Twitter users share news about the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station blown up by the Russians, condemning the organisation's ignoring this fact.

"How to say 'stop killing Ukrainians and taking their land' in Russian?" and "How much more pathetic can you be?" are among the replies.

By now, the UN is yet to comment on Russia’s latest terrorist act in Ukraine.

Russia blew up the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant overnight on Tuesday, unleashing floodwater across the downstream area.

Local authorities have called on the residents to prepare for evacuation as the water level is estimated to reach peak levels at around 11:00 am. Up to 80 settlements are at risk of flooding, according to Ukraine's prime minister.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, called the perpetrators "Russian terrorists" and convened a national security and defence council to discuss the situation.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.