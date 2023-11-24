Germany rushes another Patriot to Ukraine as allies brace for Russia's winter attacks

Another Patriot anti-missile defense system, which will be handed over by Germany, will be deployed in Ukraine this winter, announced Berlin's ambassador to Kyiv, Martin Jaeger, in an interview with news agency Ukrinform.

The situation in Ukraine in winter can become "very difficult", he believes.

The diplomat emphasized that Ukrainians have done everything possible to prepare for the cold period with the help of partners.

"I have already talked about our air defense support. In addition to the mentioned IRIS-T systems, another Patriot system from Germany will be deployed here in the winter," Jaeger said.

Germany has also provided financial assistance to prepare the Ukrainian energy industry for winter.

The United States announced the transfer of the first Patriot battery to Ukraine in December 2022, later Ukraine received another battery from the Netherlands.

Raytheon Technologies plans to manufacture five more batteries of the Patriot air defense system for Ukraine by the end of 2024.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that 50 Patriot batteries are needed to close the Ukrainian sky.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.