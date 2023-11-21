European Council chief Charles Michel arrives in Ukraine

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, arrived in Kyiv on a visit, he announced on X (Twitter).

The politician published a photo from the Kyiv railway station.

"Good to be back in Kyiv – among friends," he wrote.

In addition to Michel, the President of Moldova Maia Sandu came to the Ukrainian capital. Together with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska, she honored the memory of those killed during Euromaidan.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius also came on an unannounced visit.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations on the accession of Ukraine and Moldova to the EU. Ursula von der Leyen called this decision "historic".

Politico wrote that the European Union is preparing to officially announce the start of accession negotiations in December 2023.

Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine Katarina Mathernova told what will happen if one of the countries does not support the decision to start negotiations. In particular, such statements are already being heard in the Hungarian government.

