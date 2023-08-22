Hungary President arrives in western Ukraine to start diplomatic trip before Kyiv meeting

On the morning of August 22, the President of Hungary, Katalin Novak, arrived on a visit to Zakarpattya Oblast in western Ukraine, reported the regional military administration.

As the journalists of the Hungarian publication Telex write, Novak's visit was known in advance, and she arrived in Ukraine at 9 a.m.

The President of Hungary met with the leadership of the regional military administration, the regional council, Berehove and the district.

The achievements and prospects of strengthening cross-border cooperation were discussed, including those projects that were launched after the start of a full-scale war.

These include humanitarian support, assistance to refugees and forced migrants in the region, organization of summer holidays for Ukrainian children in different parts of Hungary, and implementation of joint environmental, educational, cultural and other initiatives, explained the Zakarpattya authorities.

During the visit, Novak will also meet with political, church and educational figures of the Hungarian community of Transcarpathia, with the family of the fallen defender and children of large families.

After that, at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, she will proceed to Kyiv to participate in the third International Summit of the Crimean Platform, which will be held on August 23.

REFERENCE. Hungary is a parliamentary-presidential republic. The government is headed by Prime Minister Viktor Orban. The president of Hungary has certain powers and duties, some of which can be implemented only with the support of the government. Accordingly, relations between Hungary and Ukraine depend to a greater extent on the position of the Orbán-led government than on the position of Novak and her actions.

