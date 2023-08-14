SBU official sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason

Major General of the Security Service of Ukraine Valerшy Shaitanov was sentenced to 12 years in prison for treason, reported the SBU press service.

Law enforcement officials say that the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv found Shaitanov guilty of treason, attempted terrorist act, and possession of ammunition.

The consideration of the case continued from October 2020, when the SBU sent an indictment to the court.

Investigators claim that Shaitanov is in contact with the agent under the pseudonym "Bobyl" of the colonel of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation Igor Yegorov – the latter, under the pseudonym "Elbrus", was one of the organizers of the occupation of part of Donbas in 2014.

The SBU writes that Shaitanov collected and passed on information to the Russians about secret operations in the areas of anti-terrorist operations and the employees involved in them.

The general was detained by the SBU in April 2020 as a result of a special operation.

On April 14, 2020, the SBU detained Shaitanov: he was suspected of working for the FSB of the Russian Federation.

The SBU believes that he planned the murder of ATO volunteer Adam Osmayev.

The major general was charged with treason and committing a terrorist attack, and was arrested on April 15.

