The UK will provide £200 million for Ukraine's drone production

Whether they will be permitted to target Russia remains unknown

Rishi Sunak (Photo: EPA)

The United Kingdom will provide Ukraine with £200 million for the production of hundreds of thousands of drones, announced Prime Minister Rishi Sunak during a press conference with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"£200 million will be allocated for the production of hundreds of thousands of new drones. This will be the most significant assistance among any other countries," he said.

Sunak stated that this includes drones with a large radius of action and maritime drones, but he refrained from going into details.

However, the politician did not specify where exactly the drones would be manufactured and whether they would be allowed to target Russian territory.

The British Prime Minister noted that Zelenskyy has always talked to him about larger radius systems, and that's why last year, the UK became the first country to transfer long-range Storm Shadow missiles to Ukraine, which "had the desired effect".

Read also: Zelenskyy and Sunak explained the content of the security agreement. It has three components