Hungary against Europe could plunge EU into dark times, – Lithuanian Foreign Minister

Landsbergis says there is a split in the EU between those who want Europe to be strong and those who do not want it to exist at all

Gabrielus Landsbergis (Photo: ERA/VALDEMAR DOVIENKO)

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielus Landsbergis said in Brussels that Hungary could plunge the European Union into "dark times" because Budapest is "against Europe and against everything it supports."

According to him, there is currently a split in the EU between those who want Europe to be strong and those who do not want it to exist at all.

"If we find a rational solution, this step can be solved. If not, dark times are waiting for us," said Landsbergis, adding that Hungary is primarily an obstacle to a "strong Europe.".

The head of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry noted that Budapest is critical not only of Ukraine but also of the European Union.

"The only way I can interpret the Hungarian position, not only regarding Ukraine but also on other issues, is that Budapest is against Europe and everything it supports," he summarized.

At the end of October, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán compared membership in the European Union to the Soviet occupation. The head of European diplomacy, Josep Borrell, replied that "no one is keeping Hungary there."

Ukraine acquired the status of a candidate country for joining the European Union in 2022. At the same time, the European Commission provided Ukraine with an action plan that must be implemented in order to start negotiations on joining the EU.

On November 8, the European Commission recommended starting negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova on joining the bloc.