Vereshchuk dismissed from Minister of Reintegration position on second attempt

Iryna Vereshchuk (Photo: Vereshchuk's Facebook account)

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has voted to dismiss Iryna Vereshchuk from her position as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories, announced MP Yaroslav Zheleznyak from the Golos party.

The parliament reconsidered and supported Vereshchuk's dismissal. The vote saw 255 lawmakers in favor of her dismissal.

On September 4, there were not enough votes to dismiss Vereshchuk. At that time, only 214 MPs supported her dismissal.

On the same day, Vereshchuk announced that she would be taking up the position of Deputy Head of the Presidential Office.

Vereshchuk was appointed as the head of the Ministry of Reintegration in November 2021. Prior to that, she served as the mayor of Rava-Ruska in Lviv Oblast for five years.

In 2019, Vereshchuk ran for parliament on the party list of Servant of the People under number 29. In the 2020 local elections, she was the official candidate for the position of Mayor of Kyiv from the political force.

Photo: Telegram channel of Yaroslav Zheleznyak

On September 3, the head of the Servant of the People faction in the Rada stated that more than 50% of the Cabinet of Ministers would be changed, with a "major reboot of the government" expected this week.

On September 4, the Rada voted to dismiss Minister of Strategic Industries Alexander Kamyshin. Additionally, Denys Malyuska was dismissed from his position as Minister of Justice.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not yet commented on which positions the dismissed ministers might receive, stating that it is too early to discuss this.