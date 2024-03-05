Victoria Nuland to leave Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs position – Blinken

She will leave her position in the coming weeks, the department said

Victoria Nuland (Photo: EPA)

Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland is stepping down, as was announced by U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and the corresponding statement was published on the Department of State's website.

Blinken said that Nuland will leave her post in the coming weeks. "She has personified President Biden’s commitment to put diplomacy back at the center of our foreign policy and revitalize America’s global leadership at a crucial time for our nation and the world" during her tenure," the statement reads.

Blinken also said that Nuland's leadership on Ukraine will be studied by diplomats and international relations students for many years to come.

"Her efforts have been indispensable to confronting Putin’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, marshaling a global coalition to ensure his strategic failure, and helping Ukraine work toward the day when it will be able to stand strongly on its own feet," Blinken said.

Biden and Blinken have asked Under Secretary for Management John Bass to serve as Acting Under Secretary of State until a replacement is found.

