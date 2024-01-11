President Zelenskyy, FM Kuleba visit Estonia to rally support for Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was met at the airport by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, Margus Tsahkna

Volodymyr Zelenskyi in Estonia (Photo: Margus Tsahkna/X)

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived on a working visit to Estonia, announced the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the country, Margus Tsahkna.

Zelenskyy arrived in Tallinn together with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dmytro Kuleba.

"It’s a great honour to welcome good friends and allies Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Dmytro Kuleba in Tallinn. We give a strong message and confirmation to Ukraine that Estonia stands firmly by their side and together we will win this war!" Tsahkna said.

The details of the visit are not disclosed, but probably the head of state will hold meetings with high-ranking Estonian officials.

On Wednesday, Zelenskyy visited Lithuania and held talks with President Gitanas Nauseda.

At a joint press conference with the Lithuanian leader, the Ukrainian president said that at the NATO summit in Washington he expects to receive more air defense systems from the allies: specific systems with specific missiles capable of combating Russian ballistics.

Nauseda also announced a package of long-term aid to Ukraine worth 200 million euros. Zelenskyy added that he agreed with the Lithuanian president on the joint production of means of combating Russian drones.