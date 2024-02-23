Top US Senator Schumer joins Danish PM Frederiksen in visiting Lviv to meet with Zelenskyy

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy and Danish PM Frederiksen laid flowers at the graves of Ukrainian soldiers on the Field of Mars of the Lychakiv Cemetery

Volodymyr Zelenskyi and Mette Frederiksen (Photo: OP)

The leader of the majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, arrived in Lviv on separate visits. The latter already met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and honored the memory of fallen defenders at the Lychakiv cemetery, reported the press service of the President's Office.

Politicians laid flowers at the graves of Ukrainian soldiers on the Field of Mars of the Lychakiv cemetery. Frederiksen and Zelenskyy also honored the memory of the unknown soldier of the Armed Forces, who died in 2022 and was buried in Lviv.

Yesterday, Denmark allocated the 15th package of military aid to Ukraine and promised the arrival of the first F-16 fighters in the summer of 2024.

Photo: Office of the President

Meanwhile, Schumer's arrival in Lviv was also reported.

"I am leading this important Congressional delegation to meet with President Zelenskyy to show the Ukrainian people that America stands with them, to show our NATO and European allies that we stand with them, and to learn in granular detail about the armaments Ukraine so vitally needs, and to protect our democracy and national security," he wrote on X.

Chuck Schumer (center)

Click to enlarge

In an interview with Fox News, Zelenskyy stressed that Congress must approve further aid to Ukraine, otherwise "more and more of our heroic guys will be in hospitals."

Immediately after the withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from Avdiivka, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Ukrainian soldiers "were forced to sacrifice themselves and die" because Congress "is still debating the decision."

On February 14, 2024, US President Biden called on the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mike Johnson, to immediately vote on the aid bill for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 16, it became known that 10 members of the US House of Representatives developed a compromise bill on foreign aid, which provides $47.7 billion for Ukraine.

On February 19, a senior American military official told the US Congress that funding for Ukraine has an uncertain future, as the US military has been forced to pay bills to support Ukraine's military efforts against Russia over the past few months.