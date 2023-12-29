President Duda rallies top brass for emergency session to evaluate recent airspace breach

The missile fell on the territory of the Polish town of Wożuczyn-Cukrownia, Tomaszów County, in the morning of December 29

Andrzej Duda (Photo: EPA/PAWEL SUPERNAK)

During the massive Russian attack on Ukraine in the morning of December 29, a missile fell on the territory of Poland. President of the country Andrzej Duda is holding an urgent meeting with the military, his office said.

Warsaw reports that the missile fell in Wożuczyn-Cukrownia, Tomaszów County, and there are no victims.

The Polish presidency informed that at 1:00 p.m. Duda will meet with Minister of Defense Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Chief of the General Staff Wiesław Kukuła and Commander of the Operational Headquarters Maciej Klisz.

Earlier, the Polish army reported that an unknown object had entered the country's airspace.

From night to morning, Russian terrorized Ukraine with missiles and attack drones. Explosions rang out in Kyiv, Dnipro, Odesa, Kharkiv, Lviv, Konotop, Zaporizhzhya, and Cherkasy. Air defense forces shot down 114 targets out of 158.

In Dnipro, a maternity hospital and a shopping center were hit. Four people were killed and dozens were injured in the city. Two dead and 28 injured were confirmed in Kyiv. In Odesa, two people died, 15 were injured, among them two children – 6 and 8 years old.

In Zaporizhzhya, 10 people were injured and a woman died. A man died in Kharkiv, 11 people were injured. In Lviv, one person died, 15 were injured.