White House exploring avenues for urgent military assistance to Ukraine amid stalled Congress bill

John Kirby (Photo: EPA)

The US administration will continue to actively seek ways to provide Ukrainians with immediate support, as it did last month, amid the delay in the House of Representatives decision on further assistance, stated White House adviser John Kirby.

Washington "has already executed some emergency measures," Kirby added.

"You saw that Pentagon was able to cobble together through $300 million to support them in an emergency aid package. We're going to continue to look and see what more we can do," the White House representative stated.

Kirby also noted that the US government still remains limited in this situation, because they "need the supplemental."

Asked whether there is a "deadline" for when the government will start doing more to support Ukraine, Kirby said that deadline had long since passed when the president submitted an aid package request to Congress.

He noted that due to the inaction of lawmakers in the House of Representatives, Ukrainian commanders on the ground are forced to make difficult decisions about how to spare ammunition and at the same time defend their positions.

On February 14, 2024, US President Biden called on the speaker of the House of Representatives to immediately put to a vote the bill on aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

On February 29, Congress leaders at a meeting with Biden could not agree on aid to Ukraine.

On March 12, the United States announced $300 million in military aid to Ukraine, including artillery shells and ammunition for HIMARS. The supply of ATACMS has not been officially announced.

On March 21, the Democrats in the US Congress began to support the initiative of the Republicans to provide loan assistance to Ukraine.

On April 1, Speaker of the House of Representatives Mike Johnson said that there will be some "important innovations" in the question of aid to Ukraine, which should be put to a vote after the Easter recess.