Republican Senator hopes credit aid to Ukraine will be approved soon

Graham says the zero-interest loan idea for Ukraine will be popular among both Republicans and Democrats

Lindsey Graham (Photo: EPA)

During a briefing in Kyiv, US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham once again supported providing aid to Ukraine in the form of a zero-interest loan, hoping that the relevant document would be approved by the House of Representatives "in the coming days, not weeks," as reported by Ukrinform.

He conveyed the following message to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy: "America wants to help, but we have problems at home that we need to start solving."

Graham said that the US has a "broken [southern – ed.] border," and expressed doubt that Americans can resolve this issue before the elections, but they "must continue to try."

The politician also expressed hope that the House of Representatives of the US Congress will reach an agreement on border security and aid to Ukraine, Israel, and Taiwan.

He said that a total of $380 billion in Russian sovereign assets has been frozen, with $200 billion frozen in Belgium: "We need to get this money to help Ukraine and help ourselves."

Graham stated that he informed US President Joe Biden that he is ready to help Ukraine, but the state should do so in the form of a zero-interest loan.

Therefore, the politician once again supported the initiative of the 45th US President Donald Trump to provide aid to Ukraine in the form of a zero-interest loan, and also expressed hope that the relevant document will be approved by the House of Representatives "in the coming days, not weeks."

"I think the loan idea will be quite popular not only among Republicans but also among Democrats," the senator said.

