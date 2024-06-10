Von der Leyen wants to build majority in European Parliament with pro-Ukrainian forces

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, stated that she will not allow external forces to weaken Europe and destabilize society

Ursula von der Leyen (Photo: EPA/OLIVIER HOSLET)

After winning the elections to the European Parliament, the European People's Party will build a "broad majority for a strong Europe" with pro-European and pro-Ukrainian forces, announced the head of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, in Brussels.

Stay updated with the latest news by following us on X (Twitter)

"I have always said that I want to create a broad majority for a strong Europe. In my first mandate, I demonstrated what a strong Europe can achieve. My goal is to continue this path with those who are pro-European, pro-Ukrainian, pro-rule of law, and from tomorrow this work begins again," von der Leyen said.

She added that the European People's Party is "an anchor of stability and voters recognize our leadership for five years."

In addition, according to the president of the European Commission, the world around is unstable, and she "will never allow society to be destabilized and Europe to be weakened."

"And that is why I fight every day for a strong Europe. And these election results show that the majority of Europeans want a strong Europe," von der Leyen concluded.

Preliminary election results showed that the European People's Party is winning. It is the largest group in the parliament.

On Sunday, it was reported that the French far-right National Rally (RN) of Marine Le Pen, tentatively, is gaining about 31.5%, Macron's party – 15%, Socialists – 14%.

After that, the French president announced that he was dissolving the parliament due to the results of the vote.