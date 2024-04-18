"Not a matter of months, but days." European allies agree to increase aid to Ukraine

Photo: EPA

The leaders of the European Union at the summit on April 17 called on the member states to strengthen Ukrainian air defense, as well as to speed up the delivery of all necessary military aid, including artillery ammunition and missiles.

"The European Council underlines the need to urgently provide air defence to Ukraine and to speed up and intensify the delivery of all the necessary military assistance, including artillery ammunition and missiles. It calls on the Council, notably at its upcoming meeting, and on Member States to ensure the necessary follow-up," the statement reads.

The President of the European Council, Charles Michel, recalled that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in his address asked the Europeans to help convince the United States to speed up the supply of weapons and financing for Ukraine's economy.

Michel said that Europe really should provide aid to Ukraine faster.

"It is not a matter of months, it is a matter of days and weeks. It is very important that we achieve results," he said.

On March 27, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba stated that Patriot systems are owned by a number of countries of the world, and these complexes can and should be transferred to Ukraine in the shortest possible time, and also called on partners to find the appropriate political will.

On April 10, EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell noted that the armies of the EU countries have 100 Patriot batteries, but are unable to provide seven of them to Ukraine.

On April 13, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that Germany would supply Ukraine with an additional Patriot system and missiles for the existing air defense systems.