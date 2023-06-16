Russia fires missiles on Kyiv as African delegation visits

Ukraine’s air defences have taken down X-47 Kinzhal aeroballistic missiles and Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russia on Kyiv as a mission of African leaders arrives for peace mediation.

Subscribe to LIGA.net in English on Twitter

In a statement, Ukraine’s Air Force said that, according to preliminary data, air defences destroyed six Kinzhal missiles and six Kalibr missiles, as well as two reconnaissance drones.

All the targets were destroyed in the Kyiv airspace, the city’s military administration said, with no reports of casualties or damage.

Kinzhal is a Russian aerial ballistic missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead, claimed to fly with the speed of up to 4080 metres per second.

The attack occurred as a number of African leaders arrived in Kyiv early on Friday to present their peace proposals in an attempt to negotiate an end to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

They were forced to use a bomb shelter when the air-raid siren blared all over Ukraine, according to Reuters news agency.

African leaders are due to visit Russia and hold talks with Vladimir Putin on Saturday.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.