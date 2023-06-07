Air Force reports death in combat of pilot Vladyslav 'NOMAD' Savelyev

The Air Force has confirmed the death in combat of pilot Vladyslav Savelyev with the call sign NOMAD, reported the press service of the Air Command.

The military says that Savelyev died while performing a combat mission on June 2.

"We will never forget you," the message reads.

The details of the death of the pilot and the axis of the front are not mentioned.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military announced that the Ukrainian military will take complex measures to protect F-16 fighters from the Russians, in particular, they will use anti-aircraft missile systems to cover airfields.

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.