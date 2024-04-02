President Zelenskyy lowers draft age to 25 – signs law

The document awaited signature for almost 10 months

Photo: Depositphotos

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law lowering the draft age from 27 to 25 years.

The status of the law №9281 has been updated on the website of the Ukrainian parliament – today the document was returned with the president's signature.

The parliament adopted the law on May 30, 2023, and on June 5 the document was submitted for Zelenskyy's signature.

Thus, the law has been awaiting signature for almost 10 months.

The document means that men liable for military service, fit and partially fit for health reasons, aged 25 to 60 without military service experience, will be subject to general mobilization.

