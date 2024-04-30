Return of Ukrainian men from abroad. Deputy PM of Poland: Decision must be made at EU level

If Ukraine asks for appropriate assistance, Poland will provide it to the extent of its capabilities, assured Deputy Prime Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz (Photo: ERA/ALBERT ZAWADA)

The decision to return men of military age to Ukraine should be made at the level of the European Union, according to Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of National Defense of Poland, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, reports Tysol.

"It is very important that these decisions are taken at the European level. I know that negotiations on this issue are underway. A decision at the European level will give full effectiveness to such actions and we are interested in this," he said.

Kosiniak-Kamysz assured that if Ukraine asks for such help, Poland will provide it to the best of its ability.

In addition, he added, the Polish government has made changes to the law on assistance to Ukrainian refugees. The temporary protection of Ukrainians has been extended until September 30, 2025, but a number of payments have been tied to the education of Ukrainian children in school.

"We have signals that people receive payments and immediately go to Ukraine," the official said.

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a new mobilization law in mid-April, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that staying abroad does not exempt men of military age from their duties to the state.

The head of Polish diplomacy, Radosław Sikorski, said that Ukraine had not asked Poland to extradite men of military age. According to him, it is "ethically ambiguous" for Poland to help Ukraine return Ukrainians of military age, and the initiative in this matter should come from Ukraine.

