US Army confirms all Abrams tanks pledged to Ukraine have been delivered

All the American M1A1 Abrams tanks promised to Kyiv (31 units) are already in Ukraine, Colonel Martin O'Donnell, spokesman for the US Army Europe and Africa, told Voice of America.

All Ukrainian military personnel who trained on Abrams with American forces in Germany also returned to Ukraine along with ammunition and spare parts for tanks.

"We have lived up to our end of the bargain. From this point forward, it is up to them [Ukraine] to determine when and where they will deliver this capability," O'Donnell said.

He stated that the Abrams is "one hell of an armored vehicle, but it’s not a silver bullet." But, in the end, the most important thing is the determination of Ukraine to make a breakthrough, according to the representative of the US army.

At the beginning of 2023, the United States promised Ukraine 31 Abrams M1A2 tanks.

On September 25, the New York Times wrote that the first Abrams is already in Ukraine. This was also confirmed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy – he said that Abrams "are preparing to strengthen our brigades".

If you notice a spelling error, select it with the mouse and press Ctrl+Enter.