Ukraine's accession to EU. European Council calls for approving negotiating framework without delay

On March 20, Prime Minister Shmyhal stated that negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the EU should begin by the end of June this year

Charles Michel (Photo: EU)

The European Council noted Ukraine's progress in implementing reforms necessary for accession and called on other EU member states to quickly approve the negotiating framework after its presentation, as stated in the final statement of the European Council published by the spokesperson for the President of the European Council Charles Michel, Ecaterina Casinge on X (formerly Twitter).

The document states in paragraph 32 that the relevant assessment and recommendations were provided not only to Ukraine but also to the Republic of Moldova.

"The European Council welcomes the progress of Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova in advancing on the necessary reforms on their EU path. Further to the submission of the draft negotiating frameworks for Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova, the European Council invites the Council to swiftly adopt them and to take work forward without delay," the statement reads.