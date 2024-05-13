Up to five Russian battalions advance on Vovchansk, enemy has tactical success, says Ukrainian army

On May 12, the enemy carried out 22 assaults in Kharkiv Oblast, 14 of them are still ongoing

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

The Russian occupation forces have engaged up to five battalions for the offensive on Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast, the General Staff reported. According to the military, during the day the enemy lost more than 100 troops in this sector.

The General Staff noted that near Vovchansk, Russia has achieved tactical success, and battles are being fought for the town.

Combat operations are also underway on the axes Pylna — Lukyantsi, Pylna — Hlyboke, Pylna — Oliynykove, and Murom — Buhruvatka. The Russian army is carrying out assault operations in the directions of Strilecha — Hlyboke, Oliynikove — Hlyboke, Oliynykove — Lukyantsi, Murom — Starytsia, Pletenivka — Tykhe.

On May 12, the Russian forces carried out 22 assaults in these directions. 14 of them are still ongoing.

The Defense Forces conduct defensive operations, inflict fire damage on enemy troops, and widely use unmanned systems for reconnaissance and targeted strikes.

Map: DeepState

Yesterday, Kharkiv regional governor Oleg Synegubov reported that 1,600 people were evacuated from Vovchansk over the course of three days, with a total of 5,500 from the region.

In the early hours of May 10, the Russians launched a new wave of offensives on the Kharkiv axis. The aggressor tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line under the cover of armored vehicles. The Ukrainian Armed Forces sent reserve units there.

The spokesman of the Khortytsia operational and strategic troop grouping Nazar Voloshyn said that the Russians are trying to force the Ukrainian troops to move forces and means from the Donetsk axis to the Kharkiv axis, in particular through information campaigns. He reported that the Defense Forces are carrying out counterattacks and are deploying reserves for the axes where the Russian units managed to break through.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Oleksandr Syrskyi noted that fighting continues in the border areas on the Kharkiv axis. The situation there is difficult.