Drones, missiles launched by Russia in new attack on Ukraine

Six cruise missiles and up to 16 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) were used by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight on Friday, Ukraine’s Armed Force said in a statement.

Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 kamikaze drones and X-101/X-55 cruise missiles targeted Ukrainian military and critical infrastructure facilities.

The UAVs were launched from the south, and the missiles were launched from the Caspian Sea from four Tu-95MS strategic bombers, the military added.

Ukrainian air defences shot down four cruise missiles, 10 Shahed drones, and six other UAVs, including Orlan-10 reconnaissance drones.

In the town of Zviahel in the Zhytomyr region, in northern Ukraine, the Russian missile attack targeted a residential area, leaving six houses destroyed and dozens damaged and at least one person dead.

It is Russia’s third missile and drone attack this week as Ukrainian forces are reportedly starting their long-planned counteroffensive.

